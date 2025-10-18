Greaves will patrol the home crease against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Despite stopping 55 of 59 shots in two previous starts, Greaves has gone 0-2-0 to begin the 2025-26 campaign. Tampa Bay is coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to Detroit on Friday, and the team has scored only 14 goals through five contests this season.