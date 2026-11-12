Greaves will defend the home crease in Thursday's clash against the Lightning, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Greaves is currently in the midst of a slump, as he's lost each of his last four outings since posting his lone shutout of the season. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder has a 2-6-0 record, a 3.35 GAA, a shutout and an .880 save percentage across nine outings this season. He's ceded the majority of opportunities in net over the past two weeks to Cam Talbot. Despite his struggles early on this season, Greaves still holds some stash value in deep fantasy leagues given his success from the 2025-26 campaign. However, he'll face a tough test Thursday, as the Lightning currently rank fourth in the NHL with 3.94 goals per game this season.