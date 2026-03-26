Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Tending twine Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves will be between the road pipes in Montreal on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Greaves is 4-1-0 in his last five starts, giving up eight goals on 121 shots (.934 save percentage). The netminder is 24-13-8 with a 2.57 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 46 games this season. He will face the Canadiens, who are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.53 goals per game,
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