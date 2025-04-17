Greaves will defend the home crease against the Islanders on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

The Blue Jackets were eliminated from postseason contention when the Canadiens defeated the Hurricanes on Wednesday night, but Greaves will still get the start in Thursday's regular-season finale since Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) remains sidelined. Greaves helped to keep Columbus in the mix for a playoff spot by going 4-0-0 with a 0.75 GAA and .976 save percentage over his last four starts.