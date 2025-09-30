Greaves will protect the home crease in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Capitals, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Greaves turned in an excellent performance in his last start of the preseason Wednesday, making 24 saves on 25 shots in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh. This will be the 24-year-old netminder's third appearance in exhibition play, and considering Columbus has only one tune-up game left after Tuesday's matchup, this could be the last action Greaves sees until the start of the regular season.