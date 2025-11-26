Greaves will defend the home crease against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Greaves got the night off in Monday's loss to the Capitals, but he'll return to the crease Wednesday for the eighth time in the Blue Jackets' last 10 games. He's been solid over his last seven starts, going 4-0-3 with a 2.71 GAA and a .901 save percentage. He faced Toronto on the road last Friday and turned aside 27 of 29 shots (.931 save percentage) en route to a 3-2 overtime victory.