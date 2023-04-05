Greaves stopped 46 of 49 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Greaves held his own against a potent Toronto offense in his first NHL start, turning aside 46 of 49 shots in a 4-2 loss. The 22-year-old Greaves had gone 16-14-5 with a .895 save percentage with AHL Cleveland this year. Greaves will likely serve as the number two option behind Michael Hutchinson while Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) is out. However, the rebuilding Blue Jackets could elect to give the rookie netminder an extended look to close out the season.