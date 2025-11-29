Greaves stopped 20 of 24 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Greaves has lost his last three games in overtime, allowing nine goals on 81 shots in that span. The 24-year-old hasn't been able to bail out the Blue Jackets from their third-period struggles, but he also hasn't lost a game in regulation since Nov. 5 versus the Flames. Greaves dropped to 7-4-5 with a 2.81 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 16 starts after this poor outing. The Blue Jackets have a tough road game up next when they visit the Devils on Monday to begin a four-game week.