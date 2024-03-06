Greaves turned aside 26 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

It was just one of those nights for the young goalie -- Pittsburgh's third goal, a Rickard Rakell power-play tally, was the result of a clearing attempt from behind the net by Erik Gudbranson that caromed past Greaves off the Pens forward's skate. Greaves' stay in the NHL could be a short one, as there's been no indication Elvis Merzlikins' upper-body injury is a serious one. Even if Merzlikins isn't ready to return Thursday for a home tilt against the Oilers, it will likely be Daniil Tarasov in the crease for the Jackets.