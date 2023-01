Greaves was summoned by Columbus on Tuesday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Greaves is expected to serve as the backup goaltender versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday while Elvis Merzlikins will play between the pipes. Joonas Korpisalo will miss the game for personal reasons. Greaves has a 6-6-2 record, 3.69 GAA and .865 save percentage in 15 AHL contests with Cleveland in 2022-23.