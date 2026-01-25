Greaves made 25 saves in an 8-5 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

The game was orchestral chaos most of the night. Greaves bent early in the second, allowing two goals in 1:29 that tied things 4-4. But then he regained his composure and stood tall, even when the Bolts pulled their goalie with more than five minutes remaining in the game. Greaves has won his last four starts, but we're watching the Columbus net. Head coach Rick Bowness is giving both Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins equal opportunity to earn time in net. Greaves is doing his part to push Elvis off the throne entirely, but the next little while could be messy for starts for both men.