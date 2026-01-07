Greaves gave up three goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks. The last two goals were empty-netters.

A flurry of offense in the final five minutes inflated the score, obscuring what was a fairly good effort out of Greaves. He still ended up with his third loss in his last four outings, a span in which he's allowed 12 goals on 143 shots while facing at least 33 shots in each of those contests. For the season, the 24-year-old netminder is now 12-11-6 with a 2.65 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 29 appearances. The Blue Jackets' next game is Thursday in Vegas, followed by a weekend road back-to-back to wrap up this trip with stops in Colorado on Saturday and Utah on Sunday. Given his recent workload, Greaves is likely to start two of the next three games.