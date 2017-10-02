Blue Jackets' John Ramage: Shuffled to waiver wire
Ramage (hamstring) was waived by Columbus on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
The defender had a tough break in this season's camp, as a hamstring injury he suffered Sep. 22 kept him from continuing to compete for an NHL job. If Ramage is able to clear waivers, it's likely that he'll subsequently be demoted to the minors. Ramage has just two NHL games under his belt and will likely have to wait for an injury or two to the Jackets blue line before he gets a chance for a recall.
