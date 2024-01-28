Gaudreau notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Gaudreau set up a Kirill Marchenko tally in the second period. With five assists and no goals over his last 11 contests, Gaudreau is not living up to expectations in a top-line role. The winger has 30 points, 93 shots on net and a minus-22 rating through 48 appearances. That puts him on pace to fall short of the 74-point campaign he had in 2022-23, which was considered a disappointment.