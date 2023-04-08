Gaudreau (illness) will return to the lineup Saturday versus the Rangers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Gaudreau played only a few shifts Thursday before his illness forced him to leave the contest. Gaudreau has 19 goals and 71 points in 76 games this season.
