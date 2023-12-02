Gaudreau notched two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Gaudreau helped out on goals by Patrik Laine and Boone Jenner. Two of Gaudreau's three multi-point efforts this season have come over the last four games, though he's gone scoreless over the other two contests in that span. The winger is up to three tallies, 10 assists, 56 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 25 outings overall. Friday's effort also doubled his power-play points to four on the year, all of which have been assists.