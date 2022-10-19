Gaudreau scored a goal and assisted on another Tuesday, leading the Blue Jackets to a 4-3 overtime win over the winless Canucks.

Gaudreau saved his best for the final period Tuesday. With the Blue Jackets trailing by a goal, the 29-year-old left winger drew an assist on Zach Werenski's marker, then forced overtime with his second goal of the season. Gaudreau, who has back-to-back two-point efforts, added a plus-2 rating Tuesday.