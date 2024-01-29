Gaudreau recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.
Gaudreau's goal drought is up to 12 games, but he's produced a modest six assists in that span. The winger helped out on the first of Yegor Chinakhov's two goals in the third period Sunday. For the season, Gaudreau has 31 points (12 on the power play) with 96 shots on net and a minus-21 rating over 49 appearances. He can be useful in formats that focus on scoring, but his production beyond that is lacking.
