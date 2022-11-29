Gaudreau (illness) scored a goal and registered an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss to Vegas on Monday.

Gaudreau was a game-time decision because of the illness, but in the end he logged 19:34 of ice time and earned his second straight multi-point effort. He's up to eight goals and 22 points in 21 contests this season. He's an elite forward who only seems to be getting better as he settles in with the Blue Jackets after signing with them over the summer. Over his last nine contests, he's contributed three goals and 13 points. There's a good chance he'll finish the season with an average of more than a point per game.