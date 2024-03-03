Gaudreau scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Gaudreau snapped a four-game goal drought with the tally. The 30-year-old has struggled to fill the net regularly -- he has just two goals in 2024 and nine markers on the season, but he's been a solid top-line playmaker. The winger has 43 points, 117 shots on net and a minus-20 rating through 60 appearances.