Gaudreau notched three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Gaudreau helped out on both of Patrik Laine's goals in the game as well as a Gustav Nyquist tally. Getting Laine back from an ankle injury should help Gaudreau's offense, not that he's needed it lately -- during the seven games his teammate was out, the 29-year-old picked up two goals and eight assists. Gaudreau is up to eight tallies, 17 helpers, 67 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 22 appearances.