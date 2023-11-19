Gaudreau scored a goal on four shots in the Blue Jackets' 4-3 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

Gaudreau opened the scoring Saturday, blasting a slap shot past Charlie Lindgren in the slot. This was his first goal in eight games as the American forward tries to snap out of a funk with just three points in nine games in November. After posting 21 goals and 74 points in his first season as a Blue Jacket, this goal could be the spark that gets the former Flame back on track. Gaudreau should continue to play on the second line and top power-play unit.