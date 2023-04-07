Gaudreau (illness) left Thursday's game versus the Devils and will not return.
Gaudreau took only a handful of shifts in the first period. It's unclear if he'll feel well enough to play Saturday versus the Rangers, though the Blue Jackets are unlikely to push him since they're out of the playoff race.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Two helpers in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Goal and assist in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Two points in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Grabs two helpers in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Explodes for five points•
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Two helpers against Oilers•