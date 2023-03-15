Gaudreau scored twice on six shots, added three assists and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Gaudreau tied the game at 1-1 in the first period and secured the win 4:17 into overtime with his second tally. He also had the primary assist on all three of the Blue Jackets' second-period tallies. He'd gone nine games without a goal entering Tuesday, though he had six helpers in that span. With the explosive showing, Gaudreau is up to 17 goals, 62 points, 165 shots on net and a minus-23 rating through 64 appearances this season.