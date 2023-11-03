Gaudreau scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

It wasn't the most skillful tally, but Gaudreau finally ended the longest season-opening goal drought of his career, as he'd failed to light the lamp in the first nine games of 2023-24. Gaudreau's managed only five points in 10 contests and has one lonely power-play assist, but production could begin to come in bunches for the 30-year-old now that he's off the schneid.