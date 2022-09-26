Gaudreau picked up three assists in Sunday's split-squad exhibition game against the Penguins while skating on a line with Patrik Laine and Kent Johnson, Bailey Johnson of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Columbus' big offseason addition appeared to be in midseason form Sunday, and Gaudreau's already showing some chemistry with Laine, helping set up the sniper for a second-period tally. Having Johnson, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft, center the two star wingers is a potentially intriguing fantasy development, but no matter who's feeding Gaudreau the puck he figures to be very productive in his first campaign with the Blue Jackets.