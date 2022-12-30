Gaudeau earned an assist during a 2-1 loss to the host Islanders on Thursday.

Gaudeau, who entered Thursday tied for sixth in the NHL with 21 assists since Nov. 10, was credited with his team-best 25th helper on the Blue Jackets' lone tally versus the Islanders. With two assists against the Blackhawks on Saturday, the 29-year-old left winger would tie Artemi Panarin's 2017 franchise mark of 13 helpers in a month. Gaudeau on Thursday failed to generate a shot on goal for the first time since Feb. 26.