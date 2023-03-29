Gaudreau tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Gaudreau picked up an assist on Kirill Marchenko's power-play marker in the first period before adding a goal later in the frame, beating Igor Shesterkin with a wrist shot from the slot. The 29-year-old Gaudreau has been productive recently, recording six points (two goals, four assists) in his last four games. He's up to 19 goals and 49 assists through 71 games this season.