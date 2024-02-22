Gaudreau tallied a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 7-4 win over Anaheim.

Gaudreau set up Zach Werenski's opening tally in the first period before beating John Gibson on the rush to extend Columbus' lead to 2-0 later in the frame. Gaudreau would add a second assist on Yegor Chinakhov's marker in the third. While the goal was Gaudreau's first in 17 games, he now has 15 points (a goal and 14 assists) over his last 13 contests. The 30-year-old winger is up to eight goals and 40 points through 55 games this season.