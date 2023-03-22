Gaudreau logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over Washington.

Gaudreau picked up his first helper on Emil Bemstrom's goal in the third period before setting up Jack Roslovic for the winner in overtime. Overall, it's been a down year for Gaudreau after posting 115 points last season, though he does have eight points (two goals, six assists) in his previous five games. The 29-year-old winger is up to 17 goals and 48 assists through 68 games with Columbus.