Gaudreau contributed a goal and two assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over Florida.

Gaudreau has recorded at least a point in four straight games and five of his last six contests. He's up to seven goals and 18 points in 18 games this season. It's worth noting that he had just one power-play point going into Sunday's game, which was the only significant blemish on his start to the season. However, both of his assists Sunday came on the power play.