Gaudreau (lower body) practiced Tuesday and hopes to return to the lineup Thursday versus Minnesota, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Gaudreau, who has missed the past two games, leads the Blue Jackets with 37 assists and 52 points in 55 contests this campaign. If he returns to action Thursday, Kirill Marchenko is likely to be bumped down the depth chart.
