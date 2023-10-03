Gaudreau scored an empty-net goal in Monday's 5-3 preseason win over the Blues.

The 30-year-old is locked into a top-six role for the Blue Jackets this season and a spot on the top power-play unit while acting as a mentor for young talent like 2023 third overall pick Adam Fantilli. Gaudreau's coming off a somewhat disappointing first campaign in Columbus, managing 21 goals and 74 points in 80 games, but he's proven during his time in Calgary he has a much higher ceiling -- if he has the talent around him to reach it. If the Jackets' other star players like Patrik Laine and Zach Werenski can stay healthy and prospects like Fantilli are ready to make an impact, Gaudreau could shine once again.