Gaudreau scored a goal and registered two assists in a 6-5 overtime victory versus the Kings on Sunday.
Gaudreau's two helpers were contributed on the power play, and his goal was the overtime winner. He improved to 10 goals and 31 points in 27 contests this season, including seven power-play points. The 29-year-old has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last eight games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Point streak reaches five games•
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Distributes three assists in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Contributes two points Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Suiting up Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision•
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Dealing with illness•