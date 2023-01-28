Gaudreau recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Gaudreau extended his point streak to five games (one goal, six assists) when he helped out on the second of Kirill Marchenko's tallies in the game. The 29-year-old Gaudreau is known for going on hot streaks, so it's not unusual to see him carrying the Blue Jackets' offense right now. He's at 13 goals, 48 points (14 on the power play), 130 shots on net and a minus-17 rating through 49 contests overall.