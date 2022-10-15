Gaudreau scored his first goal of the season Friday, but the Blue Jackets suffered a 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Gaudreau, coming off a 40-goal campaign with the Flames, scored his first goal during his second appearance with his new squad. A point-a-game forward through parts of 10 NHL seasons, Gaudreau is projected to add balance to the Blue Jackets' rebuilding lineup, generating a team-high five shots on goal Friday. The 2011 fourth-round draft pick appeared in all 82 games last season and collected a career-best 115 points. The Blue Jackets need that - and probably - more from Gaudreau this season.