Gaudreau (lower body) will not play versus Dallas on Saturday, Blue Jackets' radio host Dylan Tyrer reports.
Gaudreau's consecutive streak of 349 games will come to an end Saturday. The former Flame has 15 goals and 52 points with 144 shots on goal in 55 games this season. Lane Pederson will fill in for Gaudreau and make his Columbus debut.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Scores in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Logs power-play assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Sets up game-winner in overtime•
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Two assists in return to Calgary•
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Two more points for team leader•
-
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Two helpers in Saturday's win•