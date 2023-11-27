Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Gaudreau set up Kirill Marchenko's goal early in the third period and then scored one of his own on a knuckling shot. The Blue Jackets couldn't make that 2-0 lead stand, giving up three goals over the final 10 minutes to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Gaudreau continues to play better with two goals and three assists over his last five games, but he's at a shaky 11 points, 50 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 22 contests overall. Just two of his points have come with the man advantage.