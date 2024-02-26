Gaudreau assisted on two goals during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.
The small winger still hasn't matched the huge offensive numbers he posted in Calgary during his two-season tenure with Columbus. Yet, it's possible that positive regression will come for him and his career-worst shooting percentage of seven percent. Additionally, he's started to contribute with some consistency, scoring a goal and 13 points over his last 10 games.
