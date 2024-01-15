Gaudreau finished with two assists in Monday's 4-3 shootout win against the Canucks.

Gaudreau added a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 22:28 of ice time across 26 shifts. After opening the month of January with no points and a dismal minus-5 rating, Johnny Hockey has contributed with three helpers in the past two games, with two on the power play. He'll look to keep up the good work Friday against the Devils.