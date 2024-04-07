Gaudreau notched two assists during Saturday's 6-2 win over Philadelphia.

After missing Thursday's game due to an illness, Gaudreau returned to his regular spot on the first line being centered by Dmitri Voronkov. Gaudreau finished with two assists, five shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 17:48 of ice time. The 30-year-old winger is now riding a modest three-game point streak, providing four helpers over that span. The Blue Jackets only have five games left on the season and will face the Hurricanes on Sunday.