Gaudreau found the back of the net in Columbus' 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Gaudreau's goal at just 1:00 of the first period to push his scoring streak to five games. He's up to nine goals and 27 points in 24 contests in 2022-23. The 29-year-old has excelled in the first season of his seven-year, $68.25 million contract, and it wouldn't be at all surprising to see him continue to make regular offensive contributions.