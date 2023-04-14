Gaudreau scored the overtime winner in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Penguins.

The 29-year-old got sprung for a breakaway by Adam Boqvist and made no mistake, going five-hole on Tristan Jarry exactly one minute into the extra frame. Gaudreau has 20 goals and 73 points through 79 games, respectable given the state of the roster around him, but Thursday's win could prove costly for the franchise's chances of improving his supporting cast -- it jumped Columbus ahead of Anaheim and Chicago at the bottom of the NH:L standings, hurting the Jackets' chances of landing Connor Bedard in the draft.