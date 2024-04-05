Gaudreau (illness) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Philadelphia, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Gaudreau sat out Thursday's game versus the Islanders. The 30-year-old winger has only 11 goals and 56 points in 75 games this season, but he has been scoring of late, with 11 points in his last 10 games. Gaudreau is expected to play alongside Dmitri Voronkov and Alexander Nylander, as well as seeing first power play time Saturday.