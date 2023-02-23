Gaudreau (lower body) will return to the lineup versus Minnesota on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Gaudreau missed the last two games with the injury and will return to the top line as well as the first power play unit. Gaudreau has 15 goals and 52 points in 55 games this season, with two goals and 14 assists coming on the power play.
