Gaudreau collected a goal in Columbus' 5-2 loss to Buffalo on Friday.

Gaudreau has closed out the season with 21 goals and 74 points in 80 outings. While those are impressive numbers, it is a far cry from the 40 goals and 115 points he recorded with Calgary in 2021-22. Gaudreau played through the first campaign of his seven-year, $68.25 million contract with Columbus.