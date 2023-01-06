Gaudreau scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals.

Gaudreau opened the scoring Thursday, gathering a loose puck in front of the net before depositing a shot past Darcy Kuemper. The goal is Gaudreau's first since Dec. 11. The 29-year-old winger now has 11 goals and 27 assists through 37 games in his first year with Columbus. Gaudreau certainly has the skill to put up numbers offensively, but his production will be capped to an extent on a struggling Blue Jackets team.