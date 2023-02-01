Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday'4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Gaudreau corraled a rink-long feed from Gavin Bayreuther before beating Charlie Lindgren with a wrist shot, tying the game 3-3 in the third period. It's Gaudreau's first goal in five games, though he's logged four assists in that span. The 29-year-old winger will go into the All-Star break with 14 goals and 35 assists. He's struggled to replicate his form from a 115-point 2021-22 season while playing on a last-place Blue Jackets team.