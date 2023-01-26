Gaudreau produced an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Gaudreau's point streak is up to four games (one goal, five assists). He set up Kent Johnson's first career game-winning goal at 2:29 of the extra session Wednesday. Gaudreau continues to be a bright spot for the Blue Jackets in a disappointing season for the team -- he's up to 47 points, 128 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 48 contests.