Gaudreau signed a seven-year contract with the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Gaudreau was widely believed to be heading to a team in the Eastern Conference, but the Devils, Islanders and Flyers seemed to be the favorites to get him. Instead, a massive deal with a reported cap hit in the neighborhood of $9.5 million, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. This move instantly elevates the Blue Jackets as a whole, and it could be a show of good faith to help them ink Patrik Laine. Gaudreau is coming off of a 40-goal, 115-point season, though the lack of a true, established No. 1 center to support him could see the winger's productivity drop after signing the blockbuster deal. Official terms of the deal are likely to surface in the next day or so.
